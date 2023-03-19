Less than a full week into the new league year, PFF has handed out their Free Agency grades, with the Miami Dolphins ranked highest. The Dolphins were the only team to receive an “A” grade, with the Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, and Minnesota Vikings behind with an “A-. “

The grade is likely due to the Dolphins’ first move in trading a 3rd round pick and Tight End Hunter Long to the Los Angeles Rams for Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey. The Dolphins also grabbed linebacker David Long Jr which has been highly regarded as an amazing “value” signing due to his 2-year, $11M contract.

🚨NEW🚨 https://t.co/jTLjtUE3tr Podcast with Mike: Which Offensive Tackle will the Dolphins Add to their Roster? Will the Dolphins Miss out on a quality Offensive Tackle in Free Agency? https://t.co/9CWntVaOFf — DolphinsTalk.com (@DolphinsTalk) March 18, 2023

Aside from those main acquisitions, the Dolphins have also retained their entire running back room from last season, bringing back Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson Jr, Salvon Ahmed, and Myles Gaskin. They have also brought in former Pro-Bowl punter Jake Bailey from the Patriots, quarterback Mike White, offensive lineman Dan Feeney, wide receiver Braxton Berrios, all from the Jets, safety Deshon Elliot, and tight end Eric Saubert. This grade may also include today’s signing of linebacker Malik Reed, who stood out with Bradley Chubb when Vic Fangio coached in Denver. With these and other signings, clearly, PFF can see the work the Dolphins have put in so far this offseason.

I suspect the Dolphins aren’t quite finished yet, either; much chatter has revolved around the offensive line, specifically the Left Guard and Right Tackle positions. According to Miami Herald reporter Barry Jackson, the Dolphins have been looking for help at these positions; some names in the mix are Brandon Shell, who played well during the absence of Austin Jackson, and George Fant, who was most recently with the Jets. General Manager Chris Grier has done well in Free Agency the past few years, so with a few more months plus the upcoming NFL Draft; I believe that an “A” grade will be well deserved.