The agent for LB Malik Reed has announced that his client has signed with the Miami Dolphins. Reed is 26 years old and went undrafted in 2019. He was on the Broncos between 2019 to 2021. On August 30, 2022, the Broncos traded Reed to the Steelers. During his time in Denver, Reed played under new Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. Those are also the years he had the most success in his career.

Reed has played in 59 games and started 36. He started 8 as an undrafted rookie for Denver in 2019. In 2020 and 2021 for Denver he started 13 games each of those seasons. Last year for Pittsburgh, he only started 2 games. In 2020 he did record 8 sacks and in 2021 he recorded 5 sacks. Last season for Pittsburgh he had 1 sack and 25 tackles.

Reed will join a linebacker room that consists of Jerome Baker, David Long JR, Duke Riley, Cameron Goode, and Channing Tindall.