The Miami Dolphins have addressed their offensive line in signing OG Dan Feeney to a 1-year deal. Feeney spent last season with the NY Jets. He was originally a 3rd round pick by the LA Chargers in 2017. He started all 16 games for the Chargers in 2018, 2019, and 2020. He moved to the Jets in 2021 and started 5 games, and this past year in 2022 he started only 2 games.

Feeney will provide some interior depth on the offensive line backing up guards Liam Eichenberg and Robert hunt.