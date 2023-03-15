Cameron Wolfe of the NFL Network is reporting the Miami Dolphins have signed TE Eric Saubert to a one-year deal. Saubert was a 5th-round pick in 2017 by the Atlanta Falcons and has bounced around the league. He has on the rosters of Atlanta, New England, Oakland, Chicago, Jacksonville, and Denver. He has started 15 NFL games in his career, including 6 last year for Denver. In 2022 for Denver, he caught 15 passes for 148 yards and 1 TD. He has 33 career receptions for 280 yards and 2 career touchdowns.

Dolphins are signing former Broncos TE Eric Saubert to a 1 year deal, per source. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) March 15, 2023