Adam Schefter of ESPN is reporting the Miami Dolphins are signing WR Braxton Berrios to a one-year contract. Terms of the deal have not been disclosed at this time.

Berrios attended the University of Miami so this is a bit of a homecoming for him. He was a 6th round draft pick in 2018 by the New England Patriots, but was cut during final cuts of training camp. The Jets then picked him up and claimed him off waivers. He received his first real playing time in 2020, when he played in all 16 games, started two, had 37 receptions, 394 yards, and 3 touchdowns. In 2021 he started one game, had 46 receptions, 431 and two touchdowns. He was also voted first team All-Pro in 2021 as a kick returner. In 2022, his numbers slipped with 18 receptions and 145 yards.

Berrios is a great kick and punt returner and that will fill a huge void for Miami. With this signing it may mean the end of River Cracraft or Trent Sherfield who are both free agents at this time.