Adam Schefter of ESPN is reporting the Dolphins will be signing quarterback Mike White of the NY Jets for a 2-year deal worth up to $16 million. White is from Pembroke Pines, FL, and played college football at South Florida and Western Kentucky. A week or two back, White expressed interest in playing for the Dolphins as he knew his time in NY was coming to an end with the Jets chasing Aaron Rodgers. White started four games in 2022 and had three touchdowns and four interceptions. He was 1-3 as a starter for the Jets and had a 58.9 completion percentage. For his career, he had eight touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Miami is giving former Jets’ QB Mike White a two-year deal worth up to $16 million, per source. pic.twitter.com/NTSnFxAvgc — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2023