Tight end Mike Gesicki is now on the New England Patriots, and wide receiver Trent Sherfield is now part of the Buffalo Bills; that is enough to make any true Dolphins fan cringe. However, these recent departures could open the door for a new contributor. That player is none other than Miami’s 20222 4th-round draft pick, wide receiver Erik Ezukanma.

Ezukanma was lost on the depth chart last season, spending most of his time as a healthy scratch. Some said he was still learning during his transition from college to the NFL, others stated that it was tough to learn the playbook, and the truth is probably somewhere in between. However, it was likely because he wouldn’t play often over Trent Sherfield or River Cracraft due to their familiarity with Coach McDaniel’s offense.