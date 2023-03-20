Tight end Mike Gesicki is now on the New England Patriots, and wide receiver Trent Sherfield is now part of the Buffalo Bills; that is enough to make any true Dolphins fan cringe. However, these recent departures could open the door for a new contributor. That player is none other than Miami’s 20222 4th-round draft pick, wide receiver Erik Ezukanma.
Ezukanma was lost on the depth chart last season, spending most of his time as a healthy scratch. Some said he was still learning during his transition from college to the NFL, others stated that it was tough to learn the playbook, and the truth is probably somewhere in between. However, it was likely because he wouldn’t play often over Trent Sherfield or River Cracraft due to their familiarity with Coach McDaniel’s offense.
Erik Ezukanma is 6’2″ and 206lbs, not precisely what you would call a “big body receiver”; however, when you factor in Hill and Waddle at 5’10” each, suddenly he looks a bit bigger. If you’re looking for an indicator of how explosive Ezukanma can be, look no further than Week 2 of the preseason, where he put up six catches for 114 yards. In his last season with Texas Tech, he finished with 48 receptions, 705 yards, and four touchdowns, not dazzling numbers by any stretch, but a solid season.
The offseason will be an exciting time for the Dolphins as the new players look to acclimate to the team culture, and the second-year players look to make their mark. The Miami Dolphins receiver room is still very crowded with Hill, Waddle, potential trade candidate Cedrick Wilson, recently re-signed River Cracraft, new addition Braxton Berrios, and practice squad standout Braylon Sanders. However, Ezukanma has a genuine chance to play significant snaps this season, specifically in the red zone, with the loss of Gesicki. Tua could use a bigger body to look for when the Dolphins are in a position to score.