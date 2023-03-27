A recent chart is making its way around various social media platforms, displaying a fan negativity percentage for each NFL team. The chart takes into account negative posts on three platforms, Facebook, Twitter, and Reddit, and then gives an “Average Level of Negativity.” Out of all 32 teams, the Miami Dolphins fall at number 18 with an ALN (average level of negativity) of 8.14%, which puts them in the bottom half of the league. The team at the top is the Minnesota Vikings, with an ALN of 20%, and the team with the lowest ALN is the Jacksonville Jaguars, with 3.86%.

So the question I pose is, why are Dolphins fans negative at all? First, we will address the obvious, the Miami Dolphins haven’t been to a Super Bowl since 1984 and haven’t won a Super Bowl since 1973. 1972 we all remember as the only perfect season in NFL history. 1984 was quarterback Dan Marino’s second year and MVP season; he also won the Offensive Player of the Year award. In 1984 the Dolphins finished with a 14-2 record, winning the AFC East and smashing the Seahawks and Steelers on their way to face the San Francisco 49ers, led by quarterback Joe Montana in the Super Bowl. Needless to say, no reason to revisit what happened after that.

Fast forward to the year 2000, and Dan Marino stepped away from the Dolphins and the game of football; since then, we have been looking for the next franchise quarterback. Many believe it could be Tua Tagovailoa, who has shown flashes of greatness, but, unfortunately, has yet to play an entire season since being drafted with the 5th overall pick in 2020. For the 20 years since Marino’s retirement, we have seen our fair share of disappointment, only five playoff appearances and just one playoff win; it’s enough to drive any true sports fan to the brink, which I think is where we find a lot of Dolphins fans currently. Recently, we, as fans, have reason to hope. The Miami Dolphins have brought in some big-name free agents and have drafted some potential studs over the last few seasons, creating a core that, at least on paper, can finally bring the Lombardi Trophy back to Miami.

Just for a quick breakdown, an offense led by Head Coach Mike McDaniel that features insurmountable speed with wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, a speed and bruiser combo with running backs Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr, an offensive line, regrettably with some holes, led by veteran left tackle Terron Armstead and all being conducted by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Hill was the big off-season trade last year, and many, pundits and fans alike, wondered if he could have similar success with Tua as he did in Kansas City with quarterback Patrick Mahomes. I would say finishing with a career-high 1,710 yards on 119 receptions settles that question pretty easily. The two most significant issues on the offense would be Tua’s inability to stay on the field and the offensive line’s play, but when healthy, this team was firing on all cylinders.

The defense has seen the brunt of the upgrades this off-season starting with the hiring of defensive mastermind Vic Fangio as the team’s defensive coordinator. The team traded for outside linebacker Bradley Chubb in the middle of last season, recently traded for cornerback Jalen Ramsey, and added them both to a defense that already featured a Pro Bowler in cornerback Xavien Howard. Along with Howard, the team has hit on other defensive draft picks, such as linebacker Jaelan Phillips, safety Javon Holland, defensive lineman Christian Wilkins, and linebacker Jerome Baker.