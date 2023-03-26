This past Thursday, former NFL and Alabama offensive linemen DJ Fluker participated in Alabama’s Pro Day. The 32-year-old offensive lineman did so in hopes of returning to the NFL. According to Touchdown Alabama Mag’s Stephen M. Smith, Fluker weighed 70 pounds less than when he was last in the NFL. Per Smith, representatives from the Miami Dolphins (head coach Mike McDaniel and general manager Chris Grier were present) appeared to be impressed with him at the Pro Day.

Fluker had signed a $1.075 million contract with the Dolphins in the 2021 offseason. Unfortunately for Fluker, he was released before the season after surgery for a torn meniscus. He signed with two other teams (Raiders and Jaguars) before being released from his last team in the NFL (Jacksonville Jaguars). Now, the 32-year-old is betting on himself. He believes he can make an NFL roster if given a chance to compete on a team.

On a Thursday night Twitter thread, Dolphins fans had mixed reactions to Fluker wanting to return. Some were concerned about his age, NFL resume, and injury history. Others believed he was healthier now. Some think he could return to his to All-Rookie Team status. For one tweet, Fluker agreed he should be allowed to compete for Miami.

Agreed — DJ Fluker TheWarrior (@DJTheWarrior76) March 24, 2023

Even though the Twitter thread was about the Dolphins, Fluker agreeing with the tweet was more than that. Fluker decided he should get a chance to compete for a spot no matter what team gives him a shot. According to retweets on his Twitter page, Fluker has liked several teams’ fans wanting him to play for him. However, it does appear that Fluker is interested in getting another chance with the Dolphins.

The Miami Dolphins have had issues at the right tackle position for the past couple of years. Considering Tua Tagovailoa is a left-handed quarterback, the right tackle position could use competition during training camp. Even though Dolphins owner Stephen Ross once said he likes younger players in a press conference, giving Fluker a chance to come in when healthy and competitive is only fair.