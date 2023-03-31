When the news broke of the trade for Jalen Ramsey, I could not help but feel a rush of excitement. Not just because General Manger Chris Grier had executed a phenomenal deal by bringing in the three-time All-Pro to pair up with Xavien Howard at cornerback, but because it felt like the first of many splash moves to come. Between cutting Byron Jones and restructuring many of the Dolphins’ largest contracts, it seemed like a ton of money had been freed up to sign several more star players to the team. Looking at the available free agents back at the start of March made me feel like a kid in a candy store, but as the days rolled by, the next bombshell signing never came. Rumors about trades for a star running back, signing one of the top offensive linemen, or tight ends never materialized.

That is not to say that Miami did not make good moves. A trio of former Jets includes a much-needed backup quarterback in Mike White, good depth at guard in Dan Feeney, and Braxton Berrios, who brings value as a receiver and a kick returner. David Long Jr. will be a nice boost to the linebacker corps, especially in the passing game. Tight end Eric Saubert is a capable blocker who has flashed some potential in the receiving game. On defense, safety DeShon Elliot and linebacker Malik Reed will also add valuable depth. And all of these contracts are smaller, team-friendly deals. This gives the Dolphins the depth and flexibility they need without overcommitting or overpaying.

I have not even mentioned all the players Miami resigned in free agency: River Cracraft, Nik Needham, and the entire running back room, to name a few. But if the Dolphins brought back good pieces from last season, traded for Ramsey, and added depth at just about every position on the field, what is the problem?

I am concerned that Miami’s window for a Super Bowl run is only this year and next year, and the Dolphins have several contracts that will balloon into monstrous cap hits over the next two years.

That will force Miami to make some tough decisions, especially when most of the big-name veterans that were added will be on the wrong side of 30 years old by then. Additionally, all of the young talents we have drafted will be due for big paydays over the next couple of years. Keeping all the stars this roster has acquired will eventually become unaffordable.

So if Miami only has a short time to enjoy this rich core of players anyway, going all in does not sound nearly as risky anymore.

The Dolphins will be good this year, but they face stiff competition in a crowded division and conference. The goal is no longer just appearing in the playoffs, but if Miami wants to beat top teams like the Chiefs and Bengals required to make a deep run, they should go all in now while they are at their peak and bend over backward to fill any open holes on this roster without thinking about the future.

This is already among the best Dolphins rosters we have seen since the Marino days; a few more impact players will make all the difference in tipping the scales to turn this team into an undisputed Super Bowl contender.