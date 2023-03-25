On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike is joined by Robert Burns to talk about all of the latest news in the world of the Miami Dolphins. They talk about the Dolphins losing backup defensive tackle John Jenkins and what this means for Miami’s front seven and if this now makes defensive tackle a potential position, Miami may draft in Rd 2 or Rd 3 next month at the Draft. They talk about the Barry Jackson report from the Miami Herald of the approach Chris Grier and the Dolphins are taking to find a right tackle and improve the offensive line overall. It is a risky approach to take and one that could backfire. Mike and Robert give their thoughts on the Dolphins’ current Dolphins offensive line situation. All this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

