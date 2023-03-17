NFL.com is reporting that Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki has signed a 1-year deal worth up to $9 million with division rival the New England Patriots.

Gesicki was never a scheme fit for the Dolphins under head coach Mike McDaniel and the offense he ran. His production dropped in 2022 when McDaniel came in. He had only 32 receptions, 362 yards and 5 touchdowns. The previous three seasons, Gesicki had 51, 53, and 73 receptions and was around the 700 yard per season mark in yards.