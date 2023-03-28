On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike is joined by Mike Greenberg of ESPN to talk about his latest book, Got Your Number: The Greatest Sports Legends and The Numbers They Own. It goes on sale next Tuesday, April 4th. He shares his thoughts on the book and why he came to some of the conclusions he came to with the numbers. Mike also gives his thoughts on the Dolphins for this upcoming season with the addition of Jalen Ramsey, what his Jets will look like with Aaron Rodgers at quarterback, as well as the state of the AFC East heading into the Fall, and if the Bills are still the team to beat or have Miami or New York surpassed them as division favorites. All this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.



