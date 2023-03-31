Mike McDaniel spoke the other day at the NFL owners meeting about the team’s expectations this year to compete for the division title and go deeper in the playoffs for the chance to go to the Super Bowl. As a fan, that’s my expectation of this team because the talent is there to make a potential run. However, it was refreshing to hear coach McDaniel say this publicly. The Miami Dolphins have had other coaches that just give you the “coach speak” about the process and improving daily. That’s not McDaniel. He’s telling his team and fans that the goal is to win the division and win playoff games to go to the Super Bowl. He’s not afraid to say that he is not satisfied with just making the playoffs. He said, “been there and done that, making the playoffs.”

Every player, coach, and fan should feel this way. Yes, the Dolphins made the playoffs last year, but we have seen the Dolphins make the playoffs in the lprevious15 years two other times and then put up a dud the following year. Unlike those other teams, this team is more talented on both sides of the ball. In 2009, the Dolphins were going into their second season under the Bill Parcells regime, and they were still trying to put together a talented roster after going 11-5 the year after a 1-15 season. Then in 2017, quarterback Ryan Tannehill tore his knee within a week of training camp, and the season was basically done, but that team also didn’t have good coaching. Adam Gase was in over his head as a head coach and stubborn to arrogant with his approach.

McDaniel has put together an excellent staff to take advantage of the talent. Last year, his offense produced more points and big plays, probably since the Dan Marino years. This year he decided to shake things up on the defensive staff and fired Josh Boyer for Vic Fangio to try to get the most out of the defense’s talent. The defense had been good at times under Boyer but wasn’t taking the steps needed, especially against better offenses. McDaniel recognized this and made the change.

The Dolphins aren’t a perfect roster by any stretch. There are still questions about positions like the tight end after losing Mike Gesicki or the offensive line, as the Dolphins have made any significant changes. McDaniel talked openly about having Austin Jackson and Liam Eichenberg for a second season in his system because he wants to judge them from year one to year two. That’s understandable but also a risk because, as fans, we have seen both and haven’t seen the development needed. That said, this offensive line wasn’t the dumpster fire like the previous years under Brian Flores. Jackson was injured basically all of the season after a promising training camp and preseason. Still, with Eichenberg, much remained to be desired. Robert Jones, I think, played better than him in the lineup after he went down with an injury. The difference between McDaniel and Flores is that McDaniel has a plan on offense and didn’t really make any changes this year, other than Matt Applebaum; however, it seems like Frank Smith was coaching the line and not him. Flores changed offensive line coaches and coordinators on offense every year so, which could help in the development so the Dolphins will have some continuity this year and hopeful growth from year one to year two.

McDaniel isn’t hiding and is embracing the teams’ expectations. As a fan, you want your coach to embrace that and set the bar for the team. However, with the expectations comes more pressure on McDaniel to improve on things as a young coach, such as his game management and committing more to the running game. The goal is clear to win the division and win playoff games, not just get there. Soon it will be put up or shut up time, but those are the expectations.