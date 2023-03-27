New Miami Dolphins Safety DeShon Elliott went on Twitter Monday afternoon and put out a tweet calling for Lamar Jackson to come to the Miami Dolphins. Lamar Jackson on Monday morning informed the world that he requested a trade out of Baltimore back on March 2nd.

On March 17th, the Dolphins announced they had signed free agent safety DeShon Elliott who played last season in Detroit. Elliott signed a one year, $1,770,000 contract. Elliott did play with Lamar in Baltimore previous to his time in Detroit.

Below is a screenshot of the tweet incase the tweet is later deleted

UPDATE: DeShon Elliott has now put up a 2nd tweet telling everyone to clam down