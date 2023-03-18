Brandon Shell started 11 games for the Miami Dolphins last season at right tackle and did an admirable job. He is currently a free agent, and many believe if Miami is unable to land a right tackle to compete with Austin Jackson this upcoming season for the starting position, that Chris Grier would be interested in bringing Shell back to Miami. Per Ryan Talbot, who covers the Buffalo Bills for Syracuse.com, the Bills and their general manager, Brandon Beane, are interested in signing Shell.

Shell has been in the NFL since 2016 and has started 72 games in his career.