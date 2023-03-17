Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald is reporting the Dolphins have shown interest in Free Agent OT George Fant. The last 2 seasons Fant has spent with the NY Jets, before then he was with the Seattle Seahawks. Fant went undrafted in 2016 but has started 60 games in the NFL over his career at either right tackle or left tackle. The last two seasons for the Jets he has started 36 of 37 games. He missed a lot of time last year with a knee injury, but when he returned, he played at a very high level.

Fant, if healthy, would probably beat out Austin Jackson for the starting right tackle spot and if/when Terron Armstead misses games (he has never played a full NFL season in his career) could slide over and play left tackle.

Keep checking back to DolphinsTalk.com for more on this story as it develops.

Per source, Dolphins have shown interest in George Fant, who has 60 NFL starts at tackle for Seattle and Jets. Started 36 of 37 games for Jets past three years. He's one of multiple OTs with whom they've been in contact. As I've noted, I expect RT competition for Austin Jackson. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) March 17, 2023

One name to keep an eye on that is still unsigned, and Miami may be able to get at a bargain is OT George Fant (yes I know, another ex-Jets player). But he has position versatility and can play both RT and LT (although he is better at RT). When he is healthy he is very (cont) — DolphinsTalk.com (@DolphinsTalk) March 17, 2023