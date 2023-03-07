Rich Eisen, on his daily radio show, said last week at the NFL Scouting Combine one of the “Rumors” he heard was that if Tom Brady returns to the NFL, it will be for the Miami Dolphins.

Per Eisen, “This one just blew my mind: Tom Brady might not be done after all,” Eisen said.

“A couple people were just like, ‘Hang on, just you wait.’ And I was like, ‘He’s Instagramming out pictures of his cat.’ But it doesn’t look like he’s getting big and fat, does it? Let it play out. Let’s see who wants what.”

“The one place that folks are saying to keep an eye out for is Miami,” Eisen said. “If the Dolphins, somehow or some way get a doctor’s report or piece of information from a medical evaluation of Tua [Tagovailoa] that he may not be ready to go, and suddenly there’s Tom Brady sitting in Florida, where his family is located and where he can easily locate himself,” Eisen said.

“Keep an eye out on that, I was told by a couple birdies at the Combine.”