The Miami Dolphins had the sixth-worst pass defense in 2022, but they are addressing these issues this off-season.

It was a difficult season for Miami in this area of the field. The team excelled defensively in 2020 and 2021 under former head coach Brian Flores, but the offense was the biggest area of concern when the 2021 season ended.

However, the 2022 season saw this flip, finishing sixth in the league for total yards and fourth for total passing yards.

As a result of their poor defensive performances, defensive coordinator Josh Boyer was fired. His replacement is Vic Fangio, a man with a brilliant reputation in the role. He already seems to be fixing the defense.

The Best Secondary In The NFL?

Miami added one of the best cornerbacks in the league a day before Free Agency began. In exchange for a third-round pick and tight end, Hunter Long, they received Jalen Ramsey. With six Pro Bowl nods and a Super Bowl ring, Ramsey brings a wealth of experience.

As one of the best shutdown corners in the league, this will be a massive factor for the Dolphins as they face some of the league’s best wide receivers. As well as facing Stefon Diggs and Garrett Wilson twice in 2023, they will also face Terry McLaurin, Keenan Allen, and A.J. Brown, as well as tight ends Travis Kelce and Mark Andrews.

Not only have the Dolphins added in Ramsey, former Baltimore Ravens and Detroit Lions safety DeShon Elliot. He comes in off the back of a season that saw him record 96 tackles, three passes defended, and one forced fumble. He will be a great option alongside fellow safety and new teammate Jevon Holland, who is easily one of the most underrated players in the league at his position.

Ramsey spoke of the new position group he will play alongside. He said: “Obviously, with me and X on the outside, and then you’ve got the young guys. You’ve got Jevon (Holland); we just got DeShon Elliott, Brandon (Jones), and Kader (Kohou).

“But it’s not just about us. It’s the whole defense and the whole team. I think we can do something special if we put that work in and be as one.

Could Miami Have A Special 2023 Campaign?

Provided the defense lives up to the potential that Fangio’s appointment offers, then Miami will be able to succeed in the one area of the field they struggled on.

Mix this in with an exciting offense featuring Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill; then the team will have both sides of the ball excelling, which will create the utmost excitement for fans.

Tua’s health is probably the biggest question going into the season, and whether this can be his first season where he plays all the way through. Despite the lack of draft picks, offensive linemen must be an area to target with those selections. For a position that lacks the headlines, finding a gem at the position may be more feasible.