The Miami Dolphins have wasted no time addressing some areas of need heading into the 2023 season. Aaron and Josh are back to recap the moves they’ve made so far and the ones they’d still like to see them make. Plus, is an AFC East rival getting a new starting quarterback? They discuss all of this and more on another episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com!

