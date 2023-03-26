The 2023 NFL Draft is the last week of April, and the Miami Dolphins have only four picks. Chris Grier has been the Dolphins’ general manager since 2016, and there’s been one common theme in his draft picks. Grier has selected a player from the National Championship team that played in the Championship game in January of that year. If he continued that pattern, it would mean he would select another Georgia Bulldogs player this year in the draft.

Last season, Grier drafted Channing Tindall, the Georgia linebacker that won a National Championship against Alabama last year. After Georgia defeated TCU for the College National Championship this past January, it would be no surprise if a Georgia Bulldog is wearing the aqua and orange this season.

Looking back over the years past, Grier’s first National Championship selection was running back Kenyan Drake. Drake had won a College Football Playoff National Championship in January 2016 for the 2015 Alabama Crimson Tide. He was drafted the first year Grier was promoted to the Dolphins’ general manager position.

For the 2017 NFL Draft, Grier selected cornerback Cordrea Tankersley who had won a National Championship with the Clemson Tigers that year.

Continuing his National Champions draft picks, Grier drafted safety Minkah Fitzpatrick in 2018, who won a National Championship with Alabama that January. Fitzpatrick won two National Championships with Alabama, the other for the 2015 team that Kenyan Drake was on. That Alabama National Championship team was the 2017 team Tua Tagovailoa was on, where he threw his infamous pass to DeVonta Smith to win the championship game.

For the 2019 NFL Draft, Grier selected Christian Wilkins, who won a National Championship with Clemson against the Tua Tagovailoa-led Alabama team. Christian Wilkins won two National Championships against Alabama. Wilkins’s other National Championship win was with Cordrea Tankersley.

In 2020, Grier drafted both Tua Tagovailoa and Raekwon Davis, who had won a National Championship. However, they weren’t current National Champions that year. For Grier to continue his tradition of drafting a current National Champion, he needed to draft a player from LSU. The LSU Tigers won the Championship in January 2020 for the 2019 season. And that is exactly what Grier did when he drafted LSU’s, Blake Ferguson.

The National Championship draftees of the current college year continued when Jaylen Waddle was selected in 2021. Waddle had won a National Championship with Alabama that January for the 2020 season.

As previously mentioned, Grier continued his tradition by drafting Channing Tindall in 2022.

Some may call it just a coincidence. But drafting college national champions for seven consecutive seasons seems more than coincidental. If it’s all by design, and it’s Grier’s method of drafting, then another Georgia Bulldog should be another draft pick in 2023.