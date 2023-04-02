The Miami Dolphins only had four draft picks last year, none of which were in the top 100 overall selections, but the 2022 rookie class still has a lot to look forward to with their sophomore seasons. Many players will be faced with an opportunity to carve out key roles with the team. Here, we will look at a few of the drafted and undrafted players with the most to gain in year two.

Kader Kohou

Kohou was Miami’s hidden gem of 2022. After going undrafted out of Texas A&M Commerce, he seized the opportunity to prove himself when injuries decimated the Dolphins’ secondary early in the season. He notched 13 starts and put up outstanding numbers for a rookie all year long. Kohou recorded 72 tackles and an interception and allowed a completion rate of just 59.1% when targeted. Kohou was a bright spot for a defense that otherwise struggled tremendously in the passing game. With the trade for Jalen Ramsey and the return of Nik Needham, he will face stiff competition to get play time next year, and if everyone stays healthy, his role will certainly be smaller in 2023. But Kohou will undoubtedly still see the field regularly in packages needing additional cornerbacks. If his rookie season is anything to go by, we know he will make the most of those opportunities. If Kohou can continue to make the most of the opportunities he earns, he will be well on his way to a new contract with the Dolphins in the near future.

Skyler Thompson

Thompson began his career as the third quarterback on the depth chart behind Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater, but injuries forced him to step under center several times last year. He most notably started the season finale against the New York Jets to clinch a playoff spot, and then he started in the competitive Wild Card defeat against the Buffalo Bills. He deserves praise for stepping into such daunting roles and giving it his all, but the reality is that he played exactly how one would expect a third-string rookie quarterback to play. Against the Jets, he could only muster 152 yards and no touchdowns, while in the Bills game, he threw a pair of interceptions and completed just 40% of his passes. That is why Miami brought in Mike White as the new backup, but with a year in the system under his belt already, Thompson is set up well to try and compete for that spot. Most quarterbacks take significant steps forward in their first few years; this will be a great chance for Thompson to do the same.

Erik Ezukanma

The fourth-round wide receiver from Texas Tech struggled to find his way onto the gameday roster last year, let alone the field. He was inactive all season except the final regular season game at New York, where he caught just one pass for three yards. But with the departure of Trent Sherfield this offseason, plus an entire year’s worth of pro experience, Ezukanma will have the opportunity to become a fixture on the gameday roster next season. He possesses a desired combination of size and agility after the catch that could allow him to play a unique role in Mike McDaniel’s offense. Beating out Cedrick Wilson, River Cracraft, and Braxton Berrios will be no easy task, but Ezukanma will have to find a way to get on the field more in 2023.

Channing Tindall

Tindall was mainly limited to a special teams role as a rookie. With other prominent special team members such as Sam Equavoen and Clayton Fejedelem not being resigned, Tindall has a great chance to expand on that role next year. But the linebacker also has an opportunity to earn a spot on defense. Linebacker was a point of concern for Miami, and now that he has had a year to adjust to the NFL, expectations that he can see semi-regular play on defense will be set. Tindall was the Dolphins’ top draft pick at 102 overall last year. Now is the time for him to battle his way into the defensive rotation.

Tanner Conner

Conner is an undrafted wide receiver converted over to the tight end. Last year he got some playing time on special teams, although he rarely lined up for the offense. But after Mike Gesicki and Hunter Long left for new teams this offseason, the position is wide open for the taking, at least as of right now. Durham Smythe has established himself as a steady blocker but has never had a huge presence as a receiver. At the same time, new addition Eric Saubert has never managed to be the number one tight end with any of his previous four teams. Yes, Miami will almost certainly draft a tight end this year, but Conner has every chance to compete for what is definitely the most wide-open position on the entire roster. If he can use his experience as a receiver to set himself apart as an asset in the passing game, you can expect to hear his name called a lot more in 2023.