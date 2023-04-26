The Minnesota Vikings have made it clear that they are looking to move on from star running back Dalvin Cook. Will they trade him? Will they release him? Will they hold off until June 1st before moving on from him? The Vikings are looking to become a younger team, and they would also like to clear some salary cap space as they currently have the worst cap situation in the entire NFL. They re-signed 24-year-old Alexander Mattison on a two-year deal just a month ago. There have been some rumors that the Vikings are interested in finding Mattison a younger counterpart via the NFL Draft. Apparently, the Vikings had trade parameters worked out with an AFC team for a Dalvin Cook trade after June 1st. With this in mind, what does it mean for Dalvin and Miami?

Dalvin Cook has reportedly told his representatives that his preferred destination is no other than the Miami Dolphins. Why? Cook, a Miami native, attended Miami Central High School. After graduating high school, Cook played football for Florida State in Tallahassee, Florida. Although Dalvin Cook has never played professionally for a Florida NFL team, that doesn’t stop him from training and spending his offseasons in Miami. Whether Cook is having fun out on the water with his fishing tournaments or training with his highly respected trainer, Nick Hicks, Dalvin Cook always seems to enjoy his time being back home in sunny South Florida.

In Dalvin Cook’s six-year career, he’s faced off against Miami just twice. In 2018, Miami traveled to Minnesota for their week 15 matchup. Cook went on to have a great game with a would-be career-high 136 yards and two touchdowns on a season-high 19 attempts. It was his best game of that season, and helped lead his guys to a 41-17 win over Miami.

This past season was Cook’s second time facing off against Miami. This time, it was in his hometown of Miami. In this game, Cook went off for 77 yards on 13 carries with a touchdown and had a long run of 53 yards. This game wasn’t as dominant as his last game against Miami, but he did have a touchdown late to clinch the win over Miami.

Dalvin Cook is coming off the second-best season of his career. Last season, Dalvin Cook saw 264 attempts (ranked sixth), 1,173 rushing yards (ranked sixth), eight touchdowns (tied for 12th), and had an average of 4.4 yards a carry (ranked 27th). He was also named to his fourth Pro Bowl. After the season, Cook underwent surgery on his shoulder that was said to be “sustained over the past few seasons.” The surgery was deemed successful, and Dalvin Cook is expected to make a full recovery and be ready for the start of the 2023 season. With Cook coming off his second-best season while also being truly healthy for the first time in his career and Miami’s lack of a run game, it makes way too much sense for Cook not to come home.