Drew Rosenhaus the agent for Darren Waller on the Pat McAfee show Wednesday said that the Miami Dolphins and Green Bay Packers were in talks with the Las Vegas Raiders to trade for superstar tight end Darren Waller last season, but talks with both teams fell apart. Per Rosenhaus, the Raiders were the ones last season that pulled back on the trades and decided not to move him at that time.

"The Raiders were in negotiations last year to trade Darren Waller to the Packers and the Dolphins..

Once they shopped Darren he was always open to being moved and he's excited to join the Giants" ~ @DrewJRosenhaus #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/90cqlr8LAs

— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 5, 2023