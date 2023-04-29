In the eyes of many, the Dolphins had a somewhat surprising Friday Night. To begin the evening, South Carolina cornerback Cam Smith was selected with the 51st overall pick, followed by Texas A&M running back Devon Achane at pick 84. Smith was a highly athletic corner that many viewed as a late first-round prospect who fell into the Dolphins’ lap. At the same time, Achane is a legitimate track star who Head Coach Mike McDaniel was celebrating passionately when Miami sent the pick in. While neither player filled the Dolphins’ most immediate needs, they both have great upside and showcase Miami’s desire to win with speed.

Speed is something Miami is in an abundance of nowadays. Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Chosen Anderson, and Raheem Mostert are all among the fastest players in the league according to their 40-yard dash times. Devon Achane joins that list now as well. His 4.32 time was third overall at the NFL Combine and the fastest amongst all offensive players. The offensive game plan seems pretty straightforward for 2023; you cannot stop them if you cannot catch them.

The same mentality goes for picking Cam Smith as well. He had the tenth-fastest 40-yard dash for a corner. Clearly, the Dolphins have an affinity for speed on the field, as Jaelan Phillips, Jerome Baker, and Channing Tindall were all among the fastest players at their positions when drafted. Clearly, the Dolphins have an affinity for speed on the field. Smith joins a deep secondary, but after last season’s near-total meltdown at cornerback due to a string of major injuries, it makes sense why Miami is stocking up extra at the position.

One thing is certain the Dolphins will be anything but slow all across the field next season. I would not be surprised if several more lightning-fast prospects get selected by the Dolphins to close out the draft on Saturday.