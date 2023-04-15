Heading into 2023 the AFC is loaded. Numerous great teams who have young superstar quarterbacks.

Kansas City with Pat Mahomes

Cincinnati with Joe Burrow

Buffalo with Josh Allen

Baltimore with Lamar Jackson (we think)

Cleveland with Deshaun Watson

Jacksonville with Trevor Lawrence

Los Angeles with Justin Herbert

Miami with Tua Tagovailoa

Making the playoffs in the AFC will not be easy for any team this upcoming year, but we want to focus on the Dolphins futures odds of making the playoffs in 2023. With legal sports betting becoming super prevalent throughout the country along with NFL’s domination the sports landscape in the USA, avid NFL fans are already placing their wagers on the 2023 NFL season. FanDuel, DraftKings, and BetMGM Sportsbook are just a few examples of legal US sportsbooks accepting these future bets.

Here are the odds each of these bookies have on Dolphins making the playoffs.

BetMGM: -110

FanDuel: 105

DraftKings: -120

First and foremost for Miami to have success in 2023 they must navigate a challenging AFC East. With the Jets on the verge of adding future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the Patriots still being led by arguably the greatest football coach of all time in Bill Belichick, and the Buffalo Bills with Josh Allen, Miami will have its work cut out for them.

The Dolphins have added Jalen Ramsey and upgraded their secondary talent, but maybe more importantly the addition of new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio should see the Fins take a giant leap on the defensive side of the ball and be a unit that has much more success than it did in 2022.

On offense, the key for the Dolphins having success is simple, Tua must stay healthy. The young quarterback was having an MVP like season last year but suffering 2 (or 3) concussions derailed Miami’s season.

Tua’s ability to stay on the field is an issue dating back to his college days at Alabama. You can be the best player in the world, but if you aren’t on the field in big games, when the team needs you most, then having team success will be difficult.

Mike White and Skylar Thompson are capable 2nd and 3rd string quarterbacks, but Miami isn’t going to the playoffs with either one of them under center.

Miami isn’t a perfect team by any means, they have questions at running back and on the offensive line. But if Tua can stay healthy, and with a new scheme being ran on defense the sky is the limit for the Dolphins. And while they may not win the AFC East, locking down a Wild Card spot shouldn’t be an issue.