Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network is reporting the Miami Dolphins have given tight end Durham Smythe a 2-year contract extension for $7.750 million with $5.5 million fully guaranteed. Smythe was a 4th round draft pick of the Dolphins in 2018 out of Notre Dame. He had 15 receptions for 129 yards and one touchdown in 2022. For his career he has 88 receptions, 809 yards, and three touchdowns.

The #Dolphins are signing TE Durham Smythe to a 2 year extension for $7.750M, with $5.5M fully guaranteed, per source. The deal includes a raise to $4.5M for 2023. Max value of $8.75M. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 3, 2023