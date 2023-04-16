Some things in life you don’t need to overthink. And this is one of them.

If Miami can get Running Back Dalvin Cook…..do it!

I don’t want to hear about “salary cap space.”

I don’t want to hear the noise of “you don’t need a big-name RB to win in this league.”

I don’t want to hear people talking about “his play is slipping “(it isn’t, by the way.)

In life, some things can be decided in about two seconds, and this is one of them. If you can add Dalvin Cook to your team, you do it.

Especially if you are the Miami Dolphins and you haven’t won a playoff game since the 2000 season, your running game isn’t anything to write home about, and you have a quarterback who is out of the lineup just as much as he is in it most seasons.

The goal is to win games and make the playoffs. Then once in the playoffs to win playoff games and make a run at the Super Bowl.

I talk about NFL Sunday Ticket Pricing, Dalvin Cook to Miami and if it could happen, plus much more https://t.co/dO4lAx5Rg5 — DolphinsTalk.com (@DolphinsTalk) April 16, 2023

Right now, the Dolphins have a team that can potentially do that; adding Dalvin Cook increases their odds across the board.

I know everyone reading this is probably a Miami Dolphins fan, just like I am. So let’s have some real talk for a moment.

We like Tua; we root for Tua, and we hope Tua can stay healthy and prove all the naysayers wrong. But in reality, this kid is always injured and always missing games, and oh yeah, now he has a history of concussions. We are locked into Tua for this year and next, meaning if we want to keep this kid healthy and on the field, we need to be creative and smarter than 31 other teams in the league.

The best way for Tua to avoid hits is when he can simply run a play where he turns around and hands the ball off.

He won’t get hit, and he won’t get hurt in those situations.

Miami must run the ball more to not only have a more balanced offense in 2023 and 2024 but also to protect its quarterback from unnecessary hits and having to drop back 40 times a game where he is a sitting duck, especially behind this offensive line.

A successful running game is dependent on our “boy wonder” of a head coach actually calling more running plays than he did in 2022 (which I have my doubts he will do, but let’s hope), and maybe he will be more open to doing that if he had a legitimate running back to hand the ball off too.

No offense to Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr, but they are just guys at the end of the day.

Mostert never played a full season in San Francisco and was always injured. In year one in Miami, he was decent, but in the biggest game of the year (the playoff game)….he was injured and missed it.

Wilson is OK on his best day, but is anyone with a straight face going to say Dalvin Cook isn’t a significantly (yes, significantly) better player? Of course not.

And everyone loves to run to Mostert and Wilson’s YPC average last year. Yeah, it was good. Now look at their YPC average in games when Tua was OUT, and the team and offense needed more from its running game and for them to step up and carry more of the load. It didn’t really increase, and they didn’t step up to carry more of that load.

Let’s also look at this Dolphins offense which, after Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle lost some firepower in Mike Gesicki and Trent Sherfield that they replaced with…..oh wait; they didn’t replace it.

What happens if Hill or Waddle goes down? Who will step up and be that player on offense that opponents fear and that will keep opposing defensive coordinators up at night? Miami currently doesn’t have anyone on that roster in that role. And odds are they won’t add that person in the draft.

At the end of the day, the Dolphins are in a “WIN NOW” mode; they have passed out numerous $100 mill contracts and parted with numerous 1st and 2nd round picks. Don’t go halfway; if you can get Dalvin Cook, do it.

It makes too much sense and gives this team a better chance to succeed in 2023.

I know fans fall in love with analytics, salary cap space, draft value, and stuff that isn’t quantified on the field or in wins and losses. Just numbers on paper that genuinely mean nothing at the end of the day. Sometimes you don’t need to overthink it; Dalvin Cook is a good player. If you can add a good player to your roster in a position of need, DO IT! What is there to debate?