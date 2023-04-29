Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft has officially closed, and Miami Dolphins (finally) picked two prospects that will be joining the team in 2023. The first pick of the night for Miami was in the second round at pick 51; the Dolphins selected Cam Smith cornerback out of South Carolina.

The pick certainly surprised many fans; from the reaction on Twitter, it seems many fans were hoping for a tight end at this spot. Admittedly I wasn’t expecting the Dolphins to go cornerback here either, and I’m not too familiar with his tape. Still, if Defensive Coordinator Vic Fangio likes him, it’s alright by me. It seems like it could be more of a future move; I guess we see very little of Cam Smith in year one but see him enter a larger role come year two. This could also signal that Miami is finally ready to move on from cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, who has largely disappointed since being drafted in the first round of 2020. In any case, it’ll be interesting to see how that cornerback depth chart ends up shaking out come August.

Miami’s second pick of the night came in the third round; with the 84th pick, the Dolphins selected Texas A&M running back Devon Achane. I’m a big fan of this one; Achane is the perfect fit for the Dolphins offense. He’s hands down the fastest running back in this class and should fit perfectly into McDaniel’s backfield committee. The fastest offense just got even faster, and I can’t wait to see the likes of Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Robbie “Chosen” Anderson, Raheem Mostert, and Devon Achane on the field at the same time; opposing defenses, be warned.

Overall, I’d consider this a decent draft for the Dolphins, even if they did pass on a few fan-favorite prospects in the process. Hopefully, Day 3 will bring even more talent; plenty of guys are falling down the draft board, which could greatly help Miami.