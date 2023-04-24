It’s draft week, and the only thing teams want more than a crystal ball telling them who will be a good player is more draft picks.

The Miami Dolphins enter this draft with the fewest picks out of all the teams in the NFL, with only four. And with only four picks, I am sure they will be tempted to trade down in Rounds 2 and 3 and acquire more picks. Because this time of year, picks are like currency. The more you have, the power powerful you are.

Entering the 2023 draft, the Dolphins are dirt poor in regards to draft picks, and I am sure Chris Grier would love to trade down and acquire more currency (i.e., Picks), but I am here to politely ask the powers that be running the Dolphins NOT to trade down.

Most years, when it comes to the draft, “quantity” over “quality” is an excellent approach to take. This year though, for this Dolphins’ team with the roster they have, I would rather have “quality” over “quantity.”

If Miami comes out of this draft with two very good players (or players who are expected to be very good), I am 100% ok with that. Because this Miami Dolphins roster is built to win now, and other than a young Running Back, a Tight End, and more depth on the Offensive Line, there aren’t many holes on this roster that need to be filled.

Yes, we can nitpick and find imperfections at every position group, but this is one of the better NFL rosters in the entire league, and I know I am looking for them to put the finishing touches on this team, not worry about which 5th round linebacker may be able to contribute on special teams in year one and run down punts.

At Pick #51, Miami should be able to get a tight end who could easily be their starting tight end for the first four years of his rookie contract. Or, if an excellent offensive tackle falls to them, they may be able to get the person to protect Tua’s blindside for years to come. If Miami trades down from Pick #51 to add a 4th or 5th-round pick (who may or may not even make the team), you are diluting the second-round pick and maybe losing out on a very good player. Let’s call it what it is; Pick #51 is essentially a Top 50 player (and with five quarterbacks most likely off the board in Round 1); you are getting one of the best 46 position players in this draft.

Sliding back sounds like “fun” on paper, but now if you are picking in the 60s or 70s, you may lose out on someone who can help you day one, and you could be stuck with a guy who is more of a project.

Let’s look at Pick #84; yeah, that’s in Round 3, and who knows who will be there, but in a deep tight end class (one of the deepest and best tight end classes in the last decade), you are sure to get a good one there. Or, if Miami wants to pull the trigger on a young running back, that is a prime spot to take one and get good value for that position.

Is it worth giving up a Top 85 pick to slide back in the 90s or 100s to add a 5th or 6th rounder?

If we were still rebuilding, yes, I would understand that and favor that.

Not now, though.

The rebuilding is over.

It’s time to win.

No more trading back….sit tight; make your picks at 51 and 84, and let’s add two instant contributors to help this team make a run in 2023.

So I beg of you, I am on my knees begging you, please don’t trade down this weekend!