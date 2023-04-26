On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike is joined by our in-house Draft Guru Dante Collinelli to break down the defensive players in this year’s NFL Draft with a Miami Dolphins twist, of course. This is the most realistic Miami Dolphins draft preview you will find anywhere on the internet. We don’t waste time breaking down positions we know Miami won’t draft in Rounds 2 and 3, like cornerback. We talk about the Dolphins’ need at DT/NT and when Miami may take one, and who may be on their radar. Will Miami be in the market for another EDGE rusher? Could they be looking at a LB like Jack Campbell out of Iowa? And how big of a need is the safety position, and should Miami consider one in Rounds 2 or 3? We end the show talking about kickers, yes, kickers…..because Jason Sanders’s play is declining, and the Dolphins would be wise to keep one eye open on them to possibly upgrade the position. All this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.





