I have had three Miami Dolphins Mock Drafts so far, and today I release my Mock Draft. 4.0

We are less than a week from the start of the NFL Draft, and the rumor mill is hot and heavy these days. What will Miami do? Who will they select in Rounds 2 and 3? I break out my crystal ball and tell you how it’s going to go down (well, how it should go down, in my opinion)

So, without any further Ado, here is our Miami Dolphins Mock Draft 4.0 (and remember, I do no trades in these mock drafts, I pick as is)

Round 2, Pick #51

Sam LaPorta, TE Iowa

I would love to sit here and say that RB Jahmyr Gibbs will fall to this pick for Miami. You put him in this offense with Hill, Waddle, and Robbie Anderson, and opposing teams won’t be able to defend that. But Gibbs will probably go late Round 1 or early Round 2. I would love to sit here and tell you that Chris Grier will draft an offensive lineman at Pick 51 to push and hopefully replace Austin Jackson or Liam Eichenberg. But Chris Grier on Wednesday said Austin Jackson is the right tackle heading into next season, and I honestly believe him. There are no other running backs worthy of going at pick #51. I am writing off the offensive line here with this pick, taking Grier at his word. So what does that leave me with? Fixing the Tight End position! And since this draft is loaded at the tight end position, Miami gets a good one here in Sam LaPorta out of Iowa.

At 6’3″ and 245 lbs, LaPorta has a good size for the position and was highly productive at Iowa. He is well-versed in the passing game, has outstanding footwork, and is very difficult to tackle once he is in the open field. He has elite-level YAC ability and the ability to make guys miss. The blocking isn’t bad, but it can improve. A year from now, after a full year in an NFL weight room, I think he will be exactly where he needs to be from a strength standpoint. He is someone who has outstanding effort with his blocking; he needs to be coached up a bit and work on his technique. But you can’t coach effort; either a player gives it, or they don’t, and Sam LaPorta plays hard every play. Iowa has a recent history of sending tight ends to the NFL, who go on to have very good NFL careers. So that is a good sign as well. He has more raw talent than Durham Smythe and Eric Saubert, he is someone who will easily pick up the passing game and make plays this year, and I think he will be a decent blocker in year one and an above-average blocker next year and beyond.

This is a good, solid pick just outside the Top 50 that will fill a huge need for the Dolphins, not just in 2023 but for years to come. With what we are starting to hear rumor-wise, with Gibbs rising up draft boards and possibly a run on offensive linemen (and with Grier saying he is fine with Austin Jackson at RT). I think Tight End at Pick #51 is likely.

Round 3, Pick #84

Jordan Battle, S Alabama

I’m sticking with Jordan Battle here for all the reasons I gave in my last mock draft. He is a perfect fit for what Miami wants to do on defense, and I think he can contribute right away.

Battle is a Fort Lauderdale native, and this would be a homecoming for him. He started 13 games as a Freshman, then in 2020, when Alabama won the National Title Battle, was the Crimson Tide’s leader in the secondary that season, starting 12 of 13 games. In back-to-back years in 2021 and 2022, Battle was both 1st team All-SEC and 3rd team All-AP. He is productive and has a ton of experience and experience in big games. He is smart and has the ability to cover slot wide receivers, but he is also physical enough to play the run in the box. A fluid cover man, and in this Vic Fangio style of defense, having smart and athletic safeties (which the entire defensive scheme is built around) is a must.

Round 6, Pick #197

Xazavian Valladay, RB Arizona St

Every running back on the Dolphins’ radar is under a 1-year contract, and I am unsure if they make a big move for Dalvin Cook or Derrick Henry. They need another running back, and Valladay is the perfect fit for the Dolphins. So much so that Miami flew him into Miami Gardens for a pre-draft visit. Valladay started his career at Wyoming before transferring to Arizona St. At only 5’11 and 199 lbs, he isn’t the biggest back in the world, but he plays like it at times. He is used to a heavy workload; he is used to zone blocking and can accelerate through an opening like nobody’s business. He is OK as a pass blocker; for a guy you will get in the later rounds, it isn’t as bad as you think. There is no dancing at the line of scrimmage; he finds a hole and runs through it. He is a running back who will not create his own runs and needs solid blocking. But if he gets solid blocking, he will move the chains. Mike McDaniel should have a lot of fun with a player like this and find ways to use him.

Round 7, Pick #238

Arquon Bush, CB Cincinnati

As we saw last year, you can never have enough cornerbacks. It’s Rd 7; anyone you take is probably a practice squad guy at this point. And with Nik Needham coming off a major injury and on a 1-year deal, with Trill Williams coming off a major injury, a little insurance here isn’t the worst idea. Plus, he will probably be one of the best players available at this point in the draft. He is a zone corner that fits with Vic Fangio wants to do, and he has decent size and footwork. The downside is that Bush doesn’t have great speed and gives up many catches underneath. This is a project for sure and someone you hope can contribute in 2024 or 2025, but enough raw ability is there to take a flyer on, especially since he is a total scheme fit for what Miami will be running now on defense.

