On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike and Big E are back with another new episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast. They break down what Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier said during Wednesday’s press conference/media session. Grier spoke about what Miami’s plan is at right tackle if Cedrick Wilson will be traded, how teams are calling Miami to see if they want to move up to the bottom of Rd 1, and how the Chosen “Robbie” Anderson signing went down. Tua also spoke to the media and spoke about almost retiring after last season and how his Jiu-Jitsu training is going. The guys also talk about Dalvin Cook and the rumors he may land in Miami if Minnesota releases him, and they speculate what Miami may be doing in Rd 2 and 3 of the upcoming draft. All this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

