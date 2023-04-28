Most likely the Miami Dolphins will draft a player on offense tonight in Round 2. I believe it is the wise thing to do and it will make the biggest impact on this team next season. With that said though there is a case for drafting a defensive player as the Dolphins continue their revamp of that side of the ball.

Josh Boyer is gone and a new scheme is being implemented with Vic Fangio calling the shots. Yes, Miami has added Jalen Ramsey, Malik Reed, David Long Jr, and DeShon Elliott, yet there are areas on that side of the ball that need to be addressed for this season and next.

Let’s start with the secondary. You have Nik Needham and Trill Williams coming off major injuries, will they be ready and 100% by September? Or training camp? Not to mention we have never seen Trill Williams perform in a real game before. Is he just a training camp/practice All-Star or is he the real deal?

Xavien Howard is coming off his worst season as a professional last year, Kader Kohou played well last year, but will he be in store for a sophomore slump? We know we will get nothing from Noah Igbinoghene and Keion Crossen is just a guy at the end of the day.

Even a bleeding heart Dolphins homer has to admit, got some questions still at cornerback.

Let’s move on to safety, Eric Rowe is gone and DeShone Elliott is now here. That is probably a wash at the end of the day. Nice depth piece at best. Oh yeah, Brandon Jones, he also is coming off a major injury. And he isn’t known for his coverage skills, and in this Vic Fangio style of defense, the safety’s must cover. That is a must.

The Dolphins have a need at safety.

Up front, Christian Wilkins, Raekwon Davis, and Zach Sieler are in the final year of their contracts. Will all three be back in 2024? With Miami’s salary cap situation, probably not. Oh yeah, John Jenkins left and Miami hasn’t replaced him yet. The Dolphins could use some youth and long-term stability on the defensive line right about now, especially with interior line players.

I think you can see where I am going with this. Of course, Miami needs help at Tight End, Offensive Line, and at Running Back. But with Pick #51 you can make a case Miami should sit tight and just take BPA (Best Player Available). And if that happens to be a defensive player, that is ok.

So when Miami is finally on the clock tonight, if they take a defender, don’t flip a table, throw your remote at the TV, and stomp your feet and have a temper tantrum. Because it may be the smart play in the continued process of improving and building up this defense.