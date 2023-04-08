As it stands currently, the Miami Dolphins will get to make their first move in the NFL Draft with the 51st overall pick. And while there are many different directions that they could go with that selection, including offensive tackle, guard, or linebacker, one of the most exciting options is tight end. This year’s class is deep at the position, and the Dolphins have the chance to get a massive upgrade at one of their few remaining weak points on the offense. Here are four tight ends that Miami may have a chance to land in the second or third round this year.

Darnell Washington

Georgia’s Darnell Washington is the definition of an athletic specimen. Standing at a towering 6’7” and weighing in at 268 pounds, he has a rare size that he can use both in the passing game and as a blocker. He possesses 34” arms and runs a 4.64 40-yard dash which makes him a nightmare for defenders to match up against with his combination of reach and speed. As a blocker, he thrives in both the run game as well as in pass protection. This ability to perform multiple roles as a tight end makes Washington

potentially a welcome change for the Dolphins, who have struggled to find a tight end who contributes as a receiver and blocker. He does have some drawbacks, though. His production was limited as a Bulldog, and his overall technique is still very raw. However, he possesses an elite upside that would certainly be worth considering if he is still available when Miami is up to the draft.

Luke Musgrave

Luke Musgrave from Oregon State is another prospect that will have to be picked on his future upside rather than his past production. After putting up modest stats the year prior, 2022 started off bright with 11 receptions, 169 yards, and a touchdown in two games before suffering a knee injury that kept him off the field for the rest of the season. In spite of that, he shows promise as a top receiving tight end in this year’s draft with a large 6’6” frame, quick speed, good route running, and reliable hands. However, his blocking is below average compared to the rest of the class, which may be cause for concern for some as the same issue is what limited Mike Gesicki’s fit in the Dolphins’ offense last year. Still, he has more than enough physicality to grow as a blocker if Miami chooses to take him.

Sam LaPorta

Iowa’s Sam LaPorta is another potential fit. His size is unremarkable at only 6’3” and 245 pounds, but he wowed at the NFL Combine with a 4.59 40-yard dash and a 123” broad jump. Additionally, he has had tons of production at the college level. LaPorta was a first-team Big Ten player in 2022 who led the Hawkeyes in both receptions and receiving yards in back-to-back seasons with his steady hands and quickness for a tight end. He provides some value in the blocking game with good technique but lacks the strength and body frame to take on powerful edge rushers at the next level. Overall, his history of production and well-rounded skillset combine to offer Miami a high-floor prospect who can play as a rookie at the cost of a lower ceiling in the future compared to other available prospects.

Tucker Kraft

Tucker Kraft from South Dakota State is a junior with a dominant 2021 campaign, putting up 65 catches, 773 yards, and six touchdowns on his way to FCS All-American honors. He has good hands, can block effectively, and has a solid frame at 6’4” and 254 pounds. Unfortunately, in 2022 he suffered an ankle injury in week one that kept him off the field for much of September and October. Still, he was back to a high level of play when he returned, so the injury should not be considered as much of an issue moving forward. There are concerns about the caliber of competition he faced as a result of not playing at the FBS level, and his physical traits are good but not elite like some other members of the class. Still, Kraft is another option who can play a role while blocking or receiving for the Dolphins as a rookie if they call his name in the Draft.