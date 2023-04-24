ESPN has Mel and Todd, and we here at DolphinsTalk.com have Tom and Mike! This is our eighth annual dueling first-round NFL mock draft, with each of our picks for the entire first round. We do not make any trades, and we pick Round 1 as it sits today. Tom and I also did these independently of each other. Even though the Dolphins don’t have a first-round draft pick this year, we will keep this tradition alive and go head-to-head to see who is the ultimate draft guru! Last year Mike won in a blowout getting seven correct exactly, while Tom only nailed one. Will Mike continue his reign of dominance? Or will Tom take the crown in 2023?

Follow along and keep score to see who gets the most correct come night one on Thursday, April 27th!

1. Carolina Panthers

Tom- C.J Stroud, QB Ohio State– This will be a continuous debate leading all the way up to the draft. Personally, I think Stroud fits the mold of what Frank Reich likes to work with. It can go either way, but I am pushing my chips into the middle with Stroud.

Mike-Bryce Young, QB Alabama– Size isn’t ideal, but that is the only knock on him heading into the NFL. He is humble, intelligent, a proven leader, had a ton of production in college, and he can be the face of the franchise for the next decade, and you have no worries.

2. Houston Texans

Tom- Bryce Young, QB Alabama– Don’t let the pre-draft nonsense fool you. The Texans are 100% taking the leftovers of the Stroud/Young debate. They land Young, albeit not the prototype, is a massive playmaker and has pinpoint accuracy. He can accelerate their rebuild.

Mike- CJ Stroud, QB Ohio St – This one is tough, and honestly, I could see Levis or Richardson being picked here by Houston. I think with all of the chatter out there, at the end of the day, Stroud is the second-best QB in this draft, and Houston won’t get cute about this.

3. Arizona Cardinals

Tom- Will Anderson, EDGE Alabama– I believe Arizona is going to move this pick. But in this mock, no trades. Therefore, they take the best player in Anderson. He has the athleticism and power to make headlines early in his career. Cards would be foolish to pass this up.

Mike- Will Anderson, EDGE Alabama– The Cardinals in recent years, have lost Chandler Jones and JJ Watt; they need a pass rusher, and Anderson is a perfect fit.

4. Indianapolis Colts

Tom- Anthony Richardson, QB Florida– Shane Steichen worked very well with Jalen Hurts the last few years. Anthony Richardson fits that mold. He is extremely raw and will likely sit behind Minshew/Foles for a bit in 2023 before taking over. He needs to improve accuracy and decision making, but this is a no-brainer pick.

Mike- Will Levis, QB Kentucky– He is my favorite QB in the draft, and I think he is someone who can get on the field rather quickly for the Colts. He has his warts, but the kid has a ton of heart, leave it all out on the field, and I think the city and that Midwest fan base will fall in love with him.

5. Seattle Seahawks

Tom- Tyree Wilson, EDGE Texas Tech- The biggest luxury pick in this draft goes to Seattle, thanks to the Broncos being awful. Wilson is one of the better prospects to come out. Seattle needs help up front, and Wilson will give them that on day one.

Mike- Tyree Wilson, EDGE Texas Tech– I think Seattle will think long and hard about taking Anthony Richardson here, as he could sit behind Geno for a year or so and develop. But Seattle wants to win now, and Pete Carroll isn’t getting any younger. Wilson, in the eyes of some, is the best non-QB position player in this draft, and I think Seattle will be very happy to land him here with the 5th pick.

6. Detroit Lions

Tom- Christian Gonzalez, CB Oregon– This pick is pretty much cemented unless they trade back. After moving Okudah, their 2020 first-round pick to Atlanta, there is a gap in the defensive backfield. Gonzalez is an easy selection since he is the most polished corner in the draft.

Mike- Jalen Carter, DL Georgia– Dan Campbell will be giddy with this pick, as he should be. Carter is everything Campbell wants in a football player. This is like a match made in knee-cap-biting heaven. I know Detroit needs help at CB, but they have another pick in this draft, and if you pair Carter next to Aiden Hutchinson, no teams will be pushing around the Lions anymore.

7. Las Vegas Raiders

Jalen Carter, DL Georgia– After signing Jimmy G, sending in the pick for Will Levis makes zero sense. Carter is an instant-impact player that can help fix their defensive woes.

Mike- Christian Gonzalez, CB Oregon– The Raiders need help at all three levels on defense, and they take the best defensive player left on the board and begin to sure up their secondary with Gonzalez.

8. Atlanta Falcons

Tom- Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR Ohio State– 2 years ago, the Falcons took Kyle Pitts. Last year it was Drake London. With the content on moving forward with Desmond Ridder, they get another weapon in Smith-Njigba. This will give them long-term help at the skill position and gives Atlanta a shot to win a weak division if Ridder develops.

Mike- Devon Witherspoon, CB Illinois– I have no idea what the Falcons are doing today. They may be the most difficult team to get a read on in the entire NFL. Their secondary is hot garbage, so they will look to fix it here and grab a great player in Witherspoon.

9. Chicago Bears

Tom- Paris Johnson Jr, OT Ohio State– Bears spent a ton of money to fix their defense; now they need to protect Justin Fields. Johnson steps in on day one as the starter and will protect Fields blind side for years to come.

Mike- Peter Skoronski, OT/G Northwestern– First, let’s just be honest that the Bears drafting a player named Skoronski just feels right. All joking aside, the Bears offensive line is a mess, and he will help them on day one and fill a void to help give Justin Fields some protection.

10. Philadelphia Eagles

Tom- Devon Witherspoon, CB Illinois– Speaking of luxury picks. The Eagles have this pick from the Saints. Darius Slay had some disputes this offseason, and the team was ready to move on. Witherspoon gives them a long-term solution and provides immediate depth.

Mike- Bijan Robinson, RB Texas – This team is loaded, and when you are loaded, you are ok to take a luxury pick. Taking a RB in Rd 1 is a luxury pick, but Robinson steps in from Day 1 and will help this offense and give them a running game they haven’t had in years.

11. Tennessee Titans

Tom- Will Levis, QB Kentucky– With reports of Malik Willis falling out of favor already, Will Levis drops right in the Titan’s lap. Tannehill is in the final year of his contract and is the perfect bridge QB to Levis. I could see OT here as well, but the Titans need to think long-term.

Mike- Anthony Richardson, QB Florida – In the real world, where there are trades, there is no way Richardson falls to #11; I think he goes Top 10. But since we aren’t doing trades in our mock draft here, I think the Titans are excited to have a QB the caliber of Richardson falls in their lap.

12. Houston Texans

Tom- Myles Murphy, EDGE Clemson– After taking their QB of the future, they bring in another cornerstone piece in Murphy. DeMeco Ryans has his first project for a defense looking to improve.

Mike- Jaxton Smith-Njigba, WR Ohio St– Well, if you are going to take a QB #2 overall, you better surround him with weapons and give him a chance to have success. Yes, Houston needs a pass rusher, but there is more than one round here. Landing Stroud’s college weapon here is ideal.

13. New York Jets

Tom- Peter Skoronski, OT Northwestern– IF the Jets don’t move this pick to Green Bay, they will take someone to shore up their turnstile of an OL. Becton looks to get back from his ACL injury but hasn’t shown to be a reliable tackle. Skoronski can start on either side of the OL on day one.

Mike- Paris Johnson, OT Ohio St – The Jets are going to get Aaron Rodgers, and they need to protect him. Johnson is the next best OT on the board, and he is a day-one starter for them and probably a starter for them on the offensive line for the next decade.

14. New England Patriots

Tom- Jordan Addison, WR USC– Bill isn’t afraid to reach on picks (see Cole Strange last year). Addison will give them much-needed playmaking at WR, which is sorely lacking for either Mac Jones or Billy Zappe.

Mike- Broderick Jones, OT Georgia– The Patriots need a left tackle in the worst way to give Mac Jones a fighting chance and to help save that pick they made a couple of years ago at quarterback. Belichick is old school and will go with the safe pick here at OT.

15. Green Bay Packers

Tom- Broderick Jones, OT Georgia– Packers are moving on from Rodgers and spent capital on WRs in last year’s draft. Jones provides them with a long-term option to protect Jordan Love. David Bakhtiari isn’t getting any younger.

Mike- Dalton Kincade, TE Utah– The Jordan Love era is about to begin, and when you are putting a fresh new young, and inexperienced out on the field, you give him weapons so he can succeed. Kincade can do it all and will be a nice safety blanket for Love.

16. Washington Commanders

Tom- Brian Branch, S Alabama– Branch brings everything that Ron Rivera wants. Versatility, smart and instinctive, and plays well against the run, which is needed in the NFC East.

Mike- Joey Porter Jr, CB Penn St– The biggest need for the Commanders right now is a lockdown cornerback who can help their secondary. Porter Jr is tough, gritty, and a perfect fit for what Ron Rivera and Jack Del Rio want to do on defense.

17. Pittsburgh Steelers

Tom- Joey Porter Jr, CB Penn State– Dream scenario for Pittsburgh getting Joey Porter’s son. He is extremely physical at the point of attack and can win his 1 on 1 battle. Going against Chase, Higgins, Cooper, and OBJ 2 times a year will be a challenge, which he won’t shy away from.

Mike-Darnell Wright, OT Tennessee– The Steelers need to re-tool that offensive line, and Wright can come in and start right away for them and help prevent Kenny Picket from getting more concussions.

18. Detroit Lions

Tom- Bijan Robinson, RB Texas– Likelihood of the Lions giving an extension to Swift, who is in the last year of his rookie deal, is slim to none. Getting the best back in the draft gives them an immediate playmaker and someone they can rely on for the next five years to steady this offense.

Mike- Deonte Banks, CB Maryland– The Lions’ offense was more than adequate last season, but they were miserable on defense. Adding Jalen Carter earlier in this mock helps them upfront; now they add someone to help the secondary in a blazing-fast CB with Deonte Banks.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom- Darnell Wright, OT Tennessee– The Bucs moved on from Donovan Smith and never really replaced him. Darnell Wright could get his chance at LT in training camp to win the job.

Mike- Lukas Van Ness, EDGE Iowa–-The Buccaneers need help up front with their front seven, and Van Ness gives them just that. Tampa is in the middle of a rebuild, and they need all the building block pieces they can add, and they get one here.

20. Seattle Seahawks

Tom- Quentin Johnston, WR TCU– Tyler Lockett is likely In his final year and could be a cap casualty in camp or traded. Johnston will fit in nicely next to DK Metcalf for the foreseeable future.

Mike- Zay Flowers, WR Boston College– Seattle needs to give Geno Smith more weapons and have a legitimate #2 WR to put opposite DK Metcalf. I think Flowers is a perfect fit for this Seattle offense.

21. Los Angeles Chargers

Tom- Lukas Van Ness, EDGE Iowa– Chargers could add offensive help, but I think their pass rush needs an uptick. Van Ness has the tools to translate to the next level and can challenge for a starting spot in camp against Morgan Fox.

Mike–Michael Mayer, TE Notre Dame– When you have a franchise QB like Justin Herbert, year after year, you continue to give him weapons and build around him. Mayer is a do it all tight end who will pair up perfectly with Herbert.

22. Baltimore Ravens

Tom- Zay Flowers, WR Boston College– Ravens added OBJ and drafted Rashod Bateman. That doesn’t mean they pass on the chance to add a dynamic playmaker for presumably Lamar Jackson.

Mike- Jordan Addison, WR USC– Baltimore may have signed OBJ, but they still need a lot of help at wide receiver; plus, they need to do whatever they can to make Lamar Jackson happy and want to come back and play for them. Addison is a stud.

23. Minnesota Vikings

Tom- Deonte Banks, CB Maryland– Brian Flores has taken over the defense, and we know he LOVES athletic corners. Deonte Banks tested the best at the combine in many categories and should slot right in as a starter on day one.

Mike- Emmanuel Forbes, CB Mississippi St– The Vikings only have five picks in this draft, and they have a few holes they need to fill. Hendon Hooker here is tempting, but I think Minnesota looks to sure up their secondary, and Forbes is a nice fit for them with his size and speed.

24. Jacksonville Jaguars

Tom- Michael Mayer, TE Notre Dame– Too much of a reach to get a tackle here, so Jaguars take Michael Mayer. Ingram signed his franchise tag, but that doesn’t mean a long-term deal will happen. Mayer will cost less over the next four years. Perfect target for Lawrence in a budding offense.

Mike- Myles Murphy, EDGE Clemson– The Jaguars finished tied for 25th in sacks last season; that isn’t good enough. They will look to beef up their pass rush to be able to get after the QB, and Murphy is a nice fit for them.

25. New York Giants

Tom- Cam Smith, CB South Carolina– Giants need help in the secondary. While this may be a reach, he is the best CB available at this point, in my opinion. He is tall and rangy and plays the ball really well. Should find a role early on.

Mike- Quentin Johnson, WR TCU – The Giants just invested a lot of money in Daniel Jones; they need to support him and give him more weapons. Johnson is a big physical WR who has some moves. Nice fit here for the G-men!

26. Dallas Cowboys

Tom- Dalton Kincaid, TE Utah– Kincaid has been cleared from his back injury, and Dallas is jumping for joy. Losing Dalton Schultz was tough, but Kincaid immediately fills the void in a position Dak has relied on throughout his career.

Mike- Luke Musgrave, TE Oregon St– The Cowboys have to replace Dalton Schultz somehow, and Musgrave fits the bill. Explosive in the passing game and will give the Cowboys’ offense a boost.

27. Buffalo Bills

Tom- Nolan Smith, EDGE Georgia– I would be stunned to see Nolan Smith fall this far, but the Bills won’t hesitate. They haven’t seen enough from Epenesa and Basham. Also likely moving on from Ed Oliver. Smith gives them a huge pass-rush lift.

Mike- Brian Branch, S Alabama– The Bills re-signed Jordan Poyer on a two-year deal, but he is on the wrong side of 30. Micah Hyde is in the final year of his contract. It’s time for them to find a young safety who will be able to step into one of those roles in the next year or so. Branch helps both now in the short term as he can also be a nickel CB and in the long term at safety.

28. Cincinnati Bengals

Tom- O’Cyrus Torrence, IOL Florida– Bengals need to keep improving their OL. Adding an interior guy here should help keep Joe Burrow protected from interior rushers while improving a ground attack between the tackles.

Mike- Jahmyr Gibbs, RB Alabama– Cincinnati would love offensive linemen here, but Gibbs is too good to pass up, especially with Joe Mixon having an off-the-field situation that has him occupied at the moment with court dates. Gibbs brings another explosive player to the Bengals. Either he is there to replace Mixon if his off-the-field issue takes a turn for the worse. Or he is there to be a 1-2 punch with Mixon creating a nice backfield tandem. Either way, win-win for Cincinnati.

29. New Orleans Saints

Tom- Bryan Breese, DL Clemson– Saints need some defensive help in the middle. Breese has the pedigree and athletic ability to help stuff runs and get after the QB on passing downs.

Mike- Calijah Kancey, DL Pittsburgh– The Saints need to rebuild their front seven, and Kancey is a good building block piece for them. Perfect fit and a day-one starter for them.

30. Philadelphia Eagles

Tom- Calijah Kancey, DL Pittsburgh– The Eagles always look ahead toward the future, and they add Kancey, who is very productive. After adding Jordan Davis and with Fletcher Cox up in age, the Eagles get richer.

Mike- Nolan Smith, EDGE Georgia– Smith is an interesting figure in this draft; if not for being a bit undersized, he would for sure go much higher in Rd 1. The Eagles are deep on the Edge, but they have some age and guys coming off injuries there as well. Smith is a nice fit for Philly.

31. Kansas City Chiefs

Tom- Darnell Washington, TE Georgia– Chiefs just take a luxury player here. With Kelce not having many years left, Washington, who is a raw prospect, can learn from one of the best ever to do it. It also helps. Patrick Mahomes will be throwing him the ball.

Mike- Jonathan Mingo, WR Mississippi– The Chiefs keep building around Patrick Mahomes, and who wouldn’t when you have maybe the best QB of this generation?! Mingo is a big and fast WR who will be another toy for Mahomes to play with.