Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s Tua Foundation is presenting Luau With Tua on Monday night, April 10th, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. The event will be at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. It is a charity event by the Tua Foundation. According to the Tua Foundation website, the Tua Foundation is “dedicated to the support of youth initiatives, health and wellness, and other charitable causes.” Tua Tagovailoa founded the non-profit organization.

This is the second year for Luau With Tua in South Florida. It is advertised as “an evening of giving, great Polynesian food, entertainment, and aloha benefiting the Tua Foundation.”

Last year, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel took part in the event. McDaniel was brought on stage to be shown how to play the drums. The entertaining moment was one of the event’s many highlights last year. Quarterbacks coach Darrell Bevell, offensive coordinator Frank Smith and Hall of Famer Dan Marino also were at the event. The attendance by Dolphins staff members was the support that Tua’s never witnessed before, according to Tagovailoa.

As listed on the Tua Foundation’s website, Monday night’s event will benefit the Tua Foundation, Big Brother Big Sisters of Miami, and Big Brother, Big Sisters of Broward County.

Tua Tagovailoa’s first ever Luau With Tua event was in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, at Bryant-Denney Stadium in 2021. Tagovailoa played college football for the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa for three seasons. In 2021, The Tua Foundation donated $93,000 to the Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch. The donation covered funeral expenses for eight children from the ranch tragically killed in an automobile accident.

The organization benefits from at least 12 different organizations listed on the Tua Foundation website. Sponsorship and tickets for Monday night’s event are listed under events on the foundation’s website. Anyone unable to attend can still choose to donate online to the Tua Foundation at Donate | Tua Foundation.