Below we will keep an updated list over the next 24 to 48 hours of the Undrafted Free Agents who have agreed to sign with the Dolphins.
Continue to check this page, as we will update it as news breaks
Former Arkansas State QB James Blackman is signing with the #Dolphins, per source.
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 29, 2023
Versatile former Jackson St. LB Aubrey Miller is signing with the Miami Dolphins, per source. He played 3 seasons at Jackson St. after 3 years at Missouri, finishing with 65 tackles and 4 forced fumbles this past year.
— Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 29, 2023
Here are the names I’m following:
UDFAs:
WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton
WR Matt Landers
RB Deneric Prince
OT Earl Bostick Jr.
QB Tyson Bagent
RB Camerun Peoples
RB *Keaton Mitchell
OT John Ojukwu
DT Jalen Redmond Oklahoma
CB Mekhi Garner LSU
ILB Anfernee Orji Vanderbilt
OLB Lonnie Phelps Kansas