Throughout the long and colorful history of the NFL, some quarterbacks have had a magical, star quality about them. Of course, we have seen it in the recent era with Tom Brady, but each team has that one iconic quarterback that is immortal to the fans. Luckily for Dolphins fans, we had Dan Marino, one of the greatest of them.

Before other fans waded in with their facts, figures, and opinions, NFL fans knew that Dan Marino is the greatest Dolphin ever. They also know he is the most outstanding pure passer in the history of American Football. You can make a case for other fantastic quarterbacks who could hold this title.

However, Dan is the most naturally gifted passer that many professional quarterbacks have ever seen – just ask fellow great Peyton Manning. Some like to argue this fact and throw in their two cents, but anybody who has watched enough NFL and enough of Dan knows there’s not much of a convincing argument to give that title to anybody else but him. Maybe we’re coming across as a little biased here – but let’s try and run through the facts and tell you why Dan is not just the greatest Dolphin but one of the greatest ever in his position.

The King of Passing

There’s no point in too much detail about his yards and Dan’s cannon in that right arm. We’re sure you know all about that already. But, maybe in today’s game, coaches, fans, and analysts are looking for quarterbacks who can do more than just deliver a fantastic pass.

However, if you’re a football purist, and you think that the bread and butter of a quarterbacks game should be based solely on their ability to pass – then there’s not much of an argument you could make for anybody else.

As far as Dolphins go, there’s no doubt that Dan is at the top of the pile. His 1984 season was one of the most outstanding quarterback campaigns ever, proven by his miraculous numbers and incredible individual displays. His 48 touchdown passes eclipsed the previous record of 36, and this was beaten by a player who idolized him and watched Dan as he grew up – Peyton Manning.

Honorable Mentions

Dan stands alone at the top and has a fantastic shiny statue outside the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Still, we wouldn’t want to play down some of the contributions of legendary Dolphins players who have donned the Miami Dolphins Jersey through the years.

We can’t leave Jason Taylor out of the equation in any conversation. Josh was one of the greatest defensive players in the NFL time with Miami. He has 131 sacks to his name, which puts him in the top ten NFL players for this statistic, and he’s number one when it comes to fumbles returned for touchdowns, with an impressive total of six. The Pittsburgh man is amid his retirement and can often be found on television providing his expert opinion on all matters NFL.

This article about the greatest Dolphins wouldn’t hold much weight without mentioning Csonka. Larry bulldozed his way through everybody. We’ve all seen the footage from previous years. Crowds would light up when he was in play due to his electrifying ability to run through the opposition like they weren’t even there. Csonka’s team made it to three consecutive Super Bowls, primarily down to the human train that was the formidable Larry Csonka.

Final Thoughts

Irrespective of having the best stats or having tremendous respect amongst fellow professionals and fans for how he transformed and transcended how a quarterback passed the ball, Marino is also a legend off the field. He is universally renowned as the most outstanding player who never got their hands on the Super Bowl trophy. We Dolphins fans so belove him that the decision to retire the number 13 jersey was a no-brainer once Dan hung up his helmet for good.

Now that Marino is enjoying his retired life, he enjoys appearing on NFL broadcasts and divulging his expert knowledge of the game, particularly when assessing quarterbacks. Current Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has made no secret that Marino regularly returns to the Hard Rock Stadium and provides expert knowledge and insight on how he can improve his all-around game.

Ultimately, Dan has done enough to earn the respect of every Dolphins fan for the next 100 years and beyond. However, the fact that he still returns to Miami so often to provide expert advice to budding professionals looking to emulate his achievements shows the man’s character and why he is truly the greatest Dolphin ever, both on and off the pitch.