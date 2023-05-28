With great pleasure, we here at DolphinsTalk.com announce the 3rd annual DolphinsTalk.com Military Fan of the Year Contest. We have two packages to give away this year.

Each winner will get two game tickets, a parking pass, and a $100 Visa Gift card.

HOW TO ENTER YOUR SUBMISSION

Email DolphinsTalk1977@gmail.com with your name and the military branch you served in or are currently serving in.

Include a brief write-up as to why you should be chosen as the DolphinsTalk.com Military Fan of the Year and why you should win this contest.

Let us know which game you can attend. (You are responsible for travel to the game and hotel, we are only supplying the tickets and parking pass)

The deadline to submit your entry is July 31st. We will announce the winners in early August on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

*Winners are responsible for travel and being able to get to the game. This contest is only for tickets, parking pass, and the visa gift card.

**Previous Winners are not eligible to enter this contest

***All selected winners will have to show proof of service before tickets/parking pass is transferred to them