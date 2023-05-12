When the news broke that the NY Jets and Green Bay Packers finalized their trade that sent four-time NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the AFC East, you could hear a huge sigh of relief coming from Miami Gardens.

Why is that, you might ask?

Because all the pressure that was camped out on Miami Dolphins starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s shoulders has been lifted and now makes its residence on new Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Ok, so Tua still has some pressure on him. Like, can he stay healthy and give his team 15 games this season. But the minute that Rodgers’ trade to the Jets was finalized, every talking head and alphabet network picked the Jets to be Super Bowl contenders for the 2023 season. To be clear, the Dolphins and their fans have Super Bowl aspirations themselves. But outside of ESPN, Louis Riddick, not many believe the Dolphins will reach the Super Bowl this year. Rodgers is one of the most successful quarterbacks in NFL history, and his arrival in New York has put a lot of pressure on him to win it all this season.

So all the pressure is now on Aaron Rodgers. The Jets have been one of the worst teams in the NFL for years, and they have not made the playoffs since 2010. The last time the Jets were in the Super Bowl was 1968, when they won the title with Joe Namath against a heavily favored Baltimore Colts team coached by Don Shula. Rodgers is expected to lead them to the playoffs and contend for a Super Bowl. If he does not, he will be seen as a failure.

Rodgers is now 38 years old and knows his window to win a second Super Bowl is closing. His legacy is on the line. He is also facing a lot of pressure from the Jets fans. Oh, the Jets fans. They have been waiting for a franchise quarterback for years and expect Rodgers to lead them to the promised land. If Rodgers does not deliver, heads will roll. He will be the one who is blamed for the Jets’ failures, and he will be the one who is called out by the fans. No pressure, A-aron.