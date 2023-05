The NFL released its international game slate today, and on November 5th the Miami Dolphins will play the Kansas City Chiefs in Frankfurt Germany.

Pack your bags, we’re going to Germany! 🇩🇪 Dolphins vs. Chiefs coming at you live from Frankfurt this November! ✈️ pic.twitter.com/EQubZk1yZZ — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 10, 2023