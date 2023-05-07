On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike and Dante are back to do a deep dive into the Miami Dolphins draft decisions. They do an in-depth analysis of each of the four draft picks, talk about how they fit into Miami’s current roster, and what role they may play this upcoming season. They also talk about the undrafted rookie free agents Miami signed and, if any, have an outside chance to make the roster as well. They close the show discussing the ESPN NFL LIVE segment with Mina Kimes and Louis Riddick talking about Miami’s current offensive line status. Riddick believes Miami has enough talent to overcome a poor offensive line. At the same time, Kimes talks about how Miami has done nothing this offseason to address the offensive line, and they are one Terron Armstead injury away from being in serious trouble. All this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.



