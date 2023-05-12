The Pros and Cons of Disposable vs. Reusable Weed Pens The Pros and Cons of Disposable vs. Reusable Weed Pens

Vaping is on the rise worldwide, as it has presented a huge set of benefits compared to traditional smoking, such as cigarettes or bongs. The users can buy a convenient and discrete vaping device for a couple of bucks and use it whenever and wherever they want without a problem. This way, the problem of finding a private place to smoke a cigarette gets removed from your smoking experience; vaping devices don’t produce any unpleasant odor and can be consumed anywhere.

Another benefit users love is the automatic heating of e-liquid, which allows making a shot or two and packing the vaping pen back into your pocket instead of smoking an entire cigarette. This makes the vape pens’ use more economical and user-friendly, as it’s easy to smoke on the go. Therefore, smokers of traditional tobacco and weed users alike reap the benefits of weed via vaping and use vaping devices more often.

Still, not everything is as cloudless with vaping devices as it seems at first glance. Vaping pens are often associated with lung disease and come at a higher price than traditional cigarettes and pre-rolls in the end. Thus, it’s vital to conduct thorough research before opting for this method of smoking your regular nicotine blends or weed-infused liquids. Here is a CBD vape pens beginner’s guide for your review, giving you all the details to make an informed decision about buying a particular vaping device.

Disposable Vaping Devices

Let’s start with disposable devices, as they have crowded the modern market and have become wildly popular among young people. Their major benefit is a low price, which allows trying various flavors and CBD potencies and throwing the vaping pen into the trash once the CBD liquid container is empty. Here are the main pros of using this type of vaping device:

Ease of use . The disposable vaping pen is probably the simplest way to take a hit of CBD on the go without extensive equipment or preparation. It is a pocket-friendly solution that’s always by your side, ready for consumption in any place because of the smoke’s pleasant odor and quick dissolution.

. The disposable vaping pen is probably the simplest way to take a hit of CBD on the go without extensive equipment or preparation. It is a pocket-friendly solution that’s always by your side, ready for consumption in any place because of the smoke’s pleasant odor and quick dissolution. Low price . Disposable vaping devices are meant for one-time use, so their production doesn’t involve extensive costs of durable materials. Thus, you can pay up to $10 and get a vaping device that will satisfy your CBD needs for up to one week. That’s the most cost-effective deal you might be thinking of.

. Disposable vaping devices are meant for one-time use, so their production doesn’t involve extensive costs of durable materials. Thus, you can pay up to $10 and get a vaping device that will satisfy your CBD needs for up to one week. That’s the most cost-effective deal you might be thinking of. No-mess experience . Disposable vaping pens are not meant for refilling, so the user will never experience troubles with the container’s refilling and e-liquid spilling.

. Disposable vaping pens are not meant for refilling, so the user will never experience troubles with the container’s refilling and e-liquid spilling. Good for the first try . If you’re new to CBD or vaping overall, getting an affordable one-time device is an optimal variant for the first try. You won’t need to invest a large sum of money in durable, expensive equipment, as it may turn into waste if you don’t like to vape CBD. A one-time pen is thus a safe deal that won’t cost you much, regardless of whether you like it or not.

. If you’re new to CBD or vaping overall, getting an affordable one-time device is an optimal variant for the first try. You won’t need to invest a large sum of money in durable, expensive equipment, as it may turn into waste if you don’t like to vape CBD. A one-time pen is thus a safe deal that won’t cost you much, regardless of whether you like it or not. No maintenance . Rechargeable and refillable vaping devices require careful maintenance and cleaning, which may be too tedious for some. Thus, a disposable vaping pen is a good variant for users who like to vape but want to have no strings attached to that relationship.

. Rechargeable and refillable vaping devices require careful maintenance and cleaning, which may be too tedious for some. Thus, a disposable vaping pen is a good variant for users who like to vape but want to have no strings attached to that relationship. Variety of flavors. Disposable pens come in many juicy, mouth-watering flavors that will seduce any CBD connoisseur. Thus, buying a disposable vaping device with a new flavor allows you to experiment every time and expand your CBD use horizons. Things work pretty differently with rechargeable pens, where your e-liquid comes in a larger container and lasts for months.

As for its cons, there are many as well:

Complicated dosing . These pens are not as sophisticated as rechargeable devices, so you can hardly dose the CBD amount you get per one hit.

. These pens are not as sophisticated as rechargeable devices, so you can hardly dose the CBD amount you get per one hit. Fixed CBD or nicotine content . The disposable vaping pen type usually comes with a pre-set dose of CBD e-liquid, so you have limited options for a customized user experience.

. The disposable vaping pen type usually comes with a pre-set dose of CBD e-liquid, so you have limited options for a customized user experience. Lots of waste. The worst con of disposable pens is a lack of eco-friendliness. They are made of plastic and contain cheap lithium batteries that cannot be recycled or reused. Thus, all these heaps of plastic and lithium go into the trash, poisoning the environment.

Rechargeable Devices

A sound alternative to cheap yet ecologically unfriendly and low-quality disposable vaping pens are rechargeable devices. Here are the pros you can reap from using this device type:

Cost-effective in the long run . Reusable vaping pens will cost you less if you use them regularly and for a long period. You pay for the vaping device only once and buy a large-size container with CBD liquid, and that’s all. The device will serve you for years with proper maintenance, and the only expenditure is a supply of e-liquid.

. Reusable vaping pens will cost you less if you use them regularly and for a long period. You pay for the vaping device only once and buy a large-size container with CBD liquid, and that’s all. The device will serve you for years with proper maintenance, and the only expenditure is a supply of e-liquid. Customization . You can buy the CBD juice you like and calculate a precise dose for every container refilling. Many vaping pens are smart devices with apps that can be downloaded to your smartphone to control the dose and monitor the overall CBD intake on a daily basis.

. You can buy the CBD juice you like and calculate a precise dose for every container refilling. Many vaping pens are smart devices with apps that can be downloaded to your smartphone to control the dose and monitor the overall CBD intake on a daily basis. Eco-friendliness. Reusable vaping devices are made of durable materials, like high-quality plastic, steel, and wood. So, you won’t pollute the environment by using one device for many months, and even after you throw it away, it can be recycled without a problem.

However, it would be wrong to consider it a panacea, as rechargeable devices also come with specific downsides:

More expensive one-time purchase. A high-quality reusable vaping pen costs a pretty penny, and this purchase may seem too expensive for people not sure about vaping or just wishing to try it out.

Charging and refilling are needed. You need to control the amount of CBD liquid in the container so that you’re not left without a CBD portion at the moment you need it the most.

Vaping pens should be properly cleaned and maintained to serve you for many months and help you avoid contamination or bacterial infection.

Final Word

As comes from our review, vaping pens are becoming more and more popular among users, and the choice of devices is growing as well. Users are exposed to a broad product range and need to pick the one that suits their preferences, vaping habits, and experience level. The choice usually depends on your budget for a vaping device, your attitude to ecology, and your plan to vape CBD in the long run. So, consider all these points to make the proper choice and enjoy an optimal CBD vaping experience.

The author of this article is Tia Moskalenko, a full-time author at AskGrowers, a researcher and avid enthusiast of the cannabis industry. Tia works on research materials and educational articles to help cannabis users enjoy safe and efficient products and address various health conditions via informed product choices.