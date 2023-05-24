Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf has challenged Miami Dolphins superstar Tyreek Hill to a race. In the past, Hill has said he will race DK for $50,000, with the money going to a charity of his choice. Per DK, the two sides cannot come to terms on when the race should be held. Metcalf said the ball is in Tyreek’s court and for him to make the call for this to happen.

DK Metcalf called out Tyreek Hill to a race on undisputed 😭😭😭 @cheetah @dkm14 pic.twitter.com/Zd9YvCJk1p — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) May 24, 2023