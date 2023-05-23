The Dolphins announced today that they will hold joint practices with the Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday, August 8th, and Wednesday, August 9th. They will then face off in their first preseason game of the season on Friday, August 11th, at 7 pm Eastern time.

