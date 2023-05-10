On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike is joined by NY Jets Reporter Paul Esden Jr from Heavy.com to talk about the announcement today of the Dolphins at Jets game on Black Friday, which will air on Amazon Prime. We also talk about the busy Jets offseason with Aaron Rodgers’ acquisition and get his thoughts on if they have surrounded Rodgers with enough talent on offense for them to be a contender in the AFC this season. We get Paul’s thoughts on how the AFC East looks heading into the season and if Miami or the NY Jets are ready to take over the top spot from the Buffalo Bills. Plus, Paul will give his thoughts on what the Miami Dolphins did this offseason and how he views them heading into 2023. All this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.





(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

APPLE PODCAST: CLICK HERE

Previous Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are Larry Csonka, Christian Wilkins, Mike Westhoff, Jarvis Landry, Albert Wilson, Mike Tannenbaum, Jeff Darlington, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Mike Greenberg, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Patrick Surtain, Oronde Gadsden, Omar Kelly, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Hal Habib, Dave Hyde, Troy Stradford, Jim “CRASH” Jensen, Alain Poupart, Jason Lieser, Marco Coleman, Mark Clayton, Ruthie Polinsky, Taybor Pepper, Ross Tucker, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Patrick Cobbs, Orlando Alzugaray, Antwan Staley, Greg Likens, Cameron Wolfe, Safid Deen, David Furones, Manish Mehta, Jeff Fox, Clay Ferraro, Thomas Morstead, Tim Robbie, Shawn Wooden, Benjamin Allbright, Jim Florentine, Roy Wood Jr., Carlo DeVito, Allie Kiick, Brandon Kiick, Zig Fracassi, JT The Brick, Frank “the Tank” Fleming, Tre Watson, Brandon Lang, Jeff Kerr, Charlie Potter, Tony Pauline, and Kevin Donnalley. BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR ARCHIVES TO LISTEN TO THOSE PREVIOUS GUESTS ON OUR PODCAST.