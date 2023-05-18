On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike is flying solo, talking about the news from the past few days. Miami has signed two offensive tackles this week, and is this a sign they are done adding to their offensive line? Or is there still a chance that Miami may sign another offensive tackle in the next few weeks and months? Plus, what do the signings of Isaiah Wynn and Cedric Ogbuehi really say about Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel’s vision of this roster after last season heading into 2023? Mike lays it out and reads between the lines regarding that. Emmanual Ogbah, remember him? He is back and healthy and ready to make an impact this season. Mike talks about how Ogbah is the forgotten man on this Dolphins’ roster. Mike discusses Christian Wilkins and whether Miami would let him play out the final year of his deal, which Running Backs, not named Dalvin Cook could Miami sign if they look in a different direction—also, a discussion on the ever-changing NFL television landscape that is taking place these days. All this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.



