This season, the Miami Dolphins will play six teams that were in the top ten among teams with the most sacks. They are Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots, Baltimore Ravens, and New York Jets. Those teams were ranked as the number one, two, three, four, six, and number seven team with the most sacks in the NFL.

The only two teams from this list that Tua Tagovailoa played against were the Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots. He was sacked by the Patriots three times and only once by the Ravens. However, Tagovailoa won both games. So, the concern isn’t if Tagovailoa can win against any of those teams. He proved that he already could do that. The concern is how well will the offensive line be against those teams.

The Dolphins’ offensive line thus far hasn’t been friendly to Tua during his short NFL career. Tagovailoa has been among the best quarterbacks when given a clean pocket. But he had the least amount of pocket time in 2021 and tied for the second least pocket time in 2022. The good news is the Dolphins did draft an offensive tackle and signed two undrafted free agents in the NFL draft. Ryan Hayes, James Tunstall, and Alex Jenson are three big-sized players that could add much-needed depth to the offensive line.

Not only does the offensive line need to be better, but Tua needs to stop trying to extend plays unnecessarily. Tagovailoa said some of the best advice Dan Marino gave him was to “Pick a guy and let it fly.” But it would benefit Tagovailoa if he learned from Marino how he went 19 consecutive games without being sacked. After being diagnosed with two concussions last season, any sack he takes will bring out the fearmongers.

Those six teams led the NFL in sacks last season. But those teams are also beatable. And the sacks can be avoidable. The keys are in clean pockets, and not trying to extend unnecessary plays.