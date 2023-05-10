On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike is flying solo today, talking about all of the latest news in the world of the Miami Dolphins. He talks about the NFL Schedule Release later this week, what Miami may be looking at with primetime games, and why the Dolphins may not be on Sunday Night Football all too much but maybe a darling on Monday Night Football. (error: Mike misspoke about the Dolphins-Cowboys game being in Dallas, it is in fact in Miami) He also talks about the Dolphins “Strength of Schedule” for this upcoming season and why they have “on paper” the 2nd hardest schedule out of all the teams in the NFL. Does this mean anything? Mike gives his thoughts. Also, the Dolphins added TE Tyler Kroft to their roster, and Mike talks about why this is a solid move and a nice addition to the Dolphins’ tight end room. All this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.



